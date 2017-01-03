So long, Year of the Monkey - A glance back at the winners and losers of 2016

Enter the Rooster, exit the Monkey. Once again, as the new year begins, we take at look at who's in and who's out in Asia.

In the year that was, we saw China's Xi Jinping seek to further lock in his influence, Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying announce he would not seek re-election, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talk by phone. New kids on the block also challenged a once-staid Legislative Council in Hong Kong.

All were candidates for either the best or worst of 2016 in Asia.

For 2015, we took to CNN and awarded "worst year" to "Asia's lungs." From north China to tiny Singapore, and India's capital city to Indonesia's Kalimantan, burning forests and factory smokestacks threatened to shorten lives across the region. This past year, continued pollution in mainland China suggested a repeat winner.

But our list of 2016 Asia winners and losers for CNN looked further east, across the Pacific, to an outgoing U.S. president and a pivot and partnership that were not to be. We take one last look at the year that was.

TPP and the US Pivot to Asia

The dubious distinction of worst year in Asia goes to U.S. President Barack Obama for a "U.S. pivot to Asia" that was increasingly seen as more rhetoric than reality even before November's elections.

A central Obama foreign policy initiative, the pivot was described as a strategic rebalance, shifting U.S. diplomatic and military resources to the world's most dynamic economic region.

At its economic heart would be an ambitious trade deal, a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) linking 12 Pacific Rim nations accounting for 40 percent of world trade. The U.S., not mainland China, would help "write the rules," Obama declared, through this "gold standard" of trade deals.

All that was not to be. First, one-time TPP proponent Hillary Clinton turned her back on the deal. And then, Trump's election drove a stake into it.

The president-elect has said that among his first actions in office would be to withdraw the United States from the TPP in favor of "fair bilateral trade deals." Oversold, under-delivered and now trumped: the Pivot to Asia.

South Korea's President

In South Korea, it has been a bad year for embattled President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached over a still unfolding scandal that could well have been penned by a Hollywood screenwriter.

Allegations of corruption and slush funds mix with tales of cult-like rituals and influence linked to a mysterious, close friend now on trial, Choi Soon-sil, daughter of a deceased religious figure. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets calling for the president's resignation.

Park barely beats out another contender from South Korea for "bad year" in Asia — Samsung Electronics for its now discontinued Galaxy Note 7.

The smartphone was seen as a worthy challenger to Apple's iPhone. Any such aspirations in 2016, literally and figuratively, went down in flames. Battery problems causing some Galaxy Note 7s to spontaneously combust put the "must have" phone on a permanent "no fly" and then "don't buy" list.