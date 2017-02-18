NK launch tests US-Japan resolve

As a North Korean medium range Pukguksong missile arched across the sky landing menacingly in the Sea of Japan, the intended political target of the nuclear capable rocket was the visit of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the United States.

The rash gambit by the quaintly titled Democratic People's Republic of Korea failed in its intended mission; the U.S. and Japan reaffirmed their friendship and defense solidarity and the Trump Administration reacted with a cool and measured response to Pyongyang's provocation.

President Donald Trump proclaimed the U.S.-Japan alliance as a "cornerstone of peace in the Pacific" and later spoke of Japan as "an important and

steadfast ally."

The President stressed he was committed to closer bilateral ties with one of America's largest trading partners, during what the Wall Street Journal described as a "strikingly friendly summit."

Such sentiments smoothed over Trump's campaign statements regarding Japan which hinted that the close post-war ties between Tokyo and Washington were under review.

Days later, while Abe and Trump were visiting the President's Florida "southern White House" and playing a round of golf, which in Japan is viewed as a bonding deal-making gesture, the North Koreans fired off the missile.

President Trump offered a brief but measured statement that "The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent."

Bill Richardson, a former Bill Clinton era U.N. ambassador and diplomatic trouble shooter to North Korea, told CNN that he thought President Trump's statement "was an appropriate message, it was measured and did not overreact."

Richardson added that North Korea was testing the new Administration and that Trump's comment "keeps options on the table."

In an emergency closed door meeting, the U.N. Security Council again took up the challenge of North Korea's missile proliferation.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the most recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

The statement added that the recent tests were in direct violation of four separate Council resolutions since 2006.

The 15-member Council reiterated that North Korea shall "refrain from further actions, including nuclear tests, in violation of Security Council resolutions."