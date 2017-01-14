Conflict prevention should be key focus for new UN chief

UNITED NATIONS -- Calling for a major reappraisal of how the international community responds to a widening series of conflicts, and challenging policymakers to take a courageous look at a new template to maintain global peace and security, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, made a bold and far reaching appeal for Conflict Prevention initiatives.

"We spend far more time and resources responding to crises rather than preventing them," the Secretary General told the Security Council, "People are paying too high a price ... we need a whole new approach." He stressed that while "conflict prevention must be the priority," he conceded "conflict prevention does not attract attention. The television cameras are not there when a crisis is avoided."

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom of Sweden, the country sponsoring the debate stated,

"The UN's humanitarian and peacekeeping instruments have come under immense pressure. US$22 billion in humanitarian appeals. Over 100,000 U.N. peacekeepers. Meanwhile, research shows that measures to peacefully prevent conflict cost, on average, just a tenth of post-conflict recovery efforts. Investing in prevention is not only morally right. It is the smart, economically sound and sustainable thing to do."

In other words given the human and economic cost of widening and often seemingly endless U.N. Peacekeeping operations, it's far less costly to prevent a conflict in the first place rather than picking up the pieces after its bloody aftermath.

Wallstrom advised, "Prevention requires addressing the root causes of conflict and instability before they reach the front pages or this Council's agenda."

Again Secretary General Guterres set the agenda, "We must rebalance our approach to peace and security. For decades, this has been determined by responding to conflict. For the future, we need to do far more to prevent war and sustain peace."

Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski advised that the current global conflicts and the worst humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II have led to a "particularly fragile security landscape in many regions of the world." He stressed that it's imperative that the "international community identifies and tackles the root causes of conflicts in a more accurate and timely manner." Therefore, he added, "conflict prevention should remain at the core of U.N. activities undertaken to maintain peace and security."

More specifically Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano advised, "We need to encourage the effective use of early warning indicators of violence, radicalization, extremism and assaults on human rights, religion and culture." Yet he warned, "Terrorism attacks our fundamental values and spreads fears. We shall not be fearful, because people in fear are not free. Fighting terror and fear means fighting for our freedom."

Israel's delegate David Roet stated, "While it is clear that courage is needed in the conflicts that take place on the battlefield, courage is even more important for actually preventing conflicts."