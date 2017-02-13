Is President Tsai schizophrenic?

President Tsai Ing-wen is looking more and more like President Donald Trump. They both were suspected of schizophrenic disorders during their presidential election campaigns. Symptoms abound after their inauguration. They seem to be paranoid and phrenetic.

Trump is afraid the United States will continue to decline and fall and wishes to destroy the Islamic State. Tsai is Chinaphobic and teaches her "born independentistas" (天然獨) to rely on Uncle Sam — and Japan if possible — for help if and when Beijing lets its People's Liberation Army attack Taiwan. On the other hand, she has kicked off a NT$68.6 billion (US$2.3 billion) project to build 66 jet trainer aircraft, with a scheduled maiden flight by 2020, to bolster Taiwan's defense against China — which has never renounced the use of force to take back what it claims as one of its provinces.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and the Air Force Command signed a contract and a memorandum last Tuesday to deliver the trainer fleet by 2026 to lay the foundation for the development of Taiwan's future air combat capabilities. The trainers will be developed jointly by the institute, the Ministry of National Defense and the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (漢翔公司), Taiwan's sole maker of military jets.

At Tuesday's signing ceremony, Tsai said Taiwan's jet-making capabilities have "stagnated" for nearly 30 years with its aerospace industry falling behind other countries, adding "We do not have another 30 years to waste." Jet trainers are also called light attack planes, although they will officially only be used to prepare pilots for combat aircraft. Taiwan's air force relies mainly on the IDF (indigenous defense fighter), French-built Mirage and U.S.-made F-16s. She wants the Air Force to cope with the People's Liberation Army attacks.

Can just 66 more "trainers" added to the Taiwan Air Force defend the island against attacks from China? Don't be silly. Even if all the aging fighters were to be replaced by newly-developed fighters from the United States, Taiwan would be conquered in a week at most. Could Taiwan be saved by Uncle Sam rushing to our rescue as he did in 1950 on the outbreak of the Korean War? No way! Trump is trying to make Taiwan a bargaining chip in negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the "one-China" policy. He does need, however, to sell more American weapons and equipment to Taiwan at an exorbitant price to help prop up the U.S. economy.

The balance of military power across the Taiwan Strait has long been tipped irrevocably in China's favor.