Hedonism threatens the nation

One of the veteran Taiwan watchers in the United States has opined that President Donald Trump is "weaponizing" Taiwan to help contain the People's Republic of China. Dr. Shelley Rigger, professor of East Asian politics at Davidson College and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said at a Washington forum on Jan. 25 Taiwan's greatest danger lies in the heart of Washington.

Apparently, Professor Rigger, who loves Taipei much more than Beijing, is worried that the new Trump administration is trying to rearm Taiwan in order just to turn it into a bargaining chip in negotiations with Beijing for the Sino-American dispute over the "one-China" principle. She called the Trump initiative a risky tactic that would expose Taiwan to its greatest danger of losing identity independence.

Rearming Taiwan was first suggested by John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who contributed a commentary to The Wall Street Journal, calling for a closer American military relationship with Taiwan to help counter a "belligerent" China. He recommended that part of the U.S. forces stationed on Okinawa together with military assets be moved to Taiwan.

H. Stapleton Roy, a former U.S. ambassador to Beijing who also participated in the Washington meeting, pointed out the People's Republic would be likely to retaliate against Taiwan if President Trump insisted on "renegotiation" of the "one-China" principle which has anchored the U.S. China-Taiwan policy for the past two and a half decades. Retaliation, as a matter of fact, began when President Tsai Ing-wen took office on last May 20. She refused to accept the one-China principle as stated in what is known as the so-called "1992 Consensus," an unsigned modus vivendi which was a legal basis for the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait for eight years before Tsai's inauguration.

With due respect, I wish to disagree with Professor Rigger. Taiwan's greatest danger does not lie in Uncle Sam's heart. It is inherent to Taiwan politics.

Taiwan is politically polarized, not because people are diametrically opposed in what they think of China, but because an ever-increasing number of them have been brainwashed by hate-China Taiwan independentista politicians.

Immediately after Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic on October 1, 1949, he declared he would wash Taiwan with blood. His archenemy Chiang Kai-shek had just fled to Taiwan to nurse the island into a base for an eventual counterattack to restore his Republic of China. Mao could have done it without any difficulty, but for a crazy Kim Il Sung starting the Korean War in the following year. It took President Harry S. Truman to declare the neutralization of the Taiwan Strait to save Taiwan.

Then, Chiang was able to lead his Kuomintang and a united Taiwan to eventually create the future "Asian tiger" economy. A siege mentality made all the people, native born as well as new immigrants from the Chinese mainland, work closely together to ensure the survival of their homeland.