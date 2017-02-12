Kudos and thanks to medical teams and police

Early last Monday morning, a youth working the so called graveyard shift at a local convenience store nearly lost his left arm in an attack by a would-be-robber. The villain in our story walked in with a machete ready at hand. He demanded that the 17-year-old employee empty the register and hand over the money.

In the altercation that followed, both the assailant and the cashier were seriously injured. The former swung the machete at the teenaged employee, and all but severed his arm from his body. He also delivered a blow to his opponent's chest. No patsy, the store employee fought back. He managed to battle off his assailant, but in so doing, the machete turned itself upon "the bad guy," too.

In the comic-tragic scene that followed, police arrested the suspect when he had the lousy luck of showing up in the same emergency room at the same local hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Imagine that: a violent incident occurs in one place, leaving two injured, one the intended victim, the other the clear culprit. Both wind up in a second but the same place for medical care. The police connect the dots. They see a straight line. They get their man. Sherlock Holmes had to work a lot harder than that.

The story almost sounds biblical to me. It resembles a parable Jesus might have told his followers. Perhaps we could term it, "Parable of a fight at the 7-Eleven, with an ending made in heaven."

Now, this is a ticklish situation. I intend to use this victim's bad fortune, and the damage it brought to all involved, to comment on subjects that are oddly phrased. Believe it or not, I am focusing on the significance of convenience stores. I am also focusing on our debt of gratitude. Surely I do not mean to denigrate the enormity of what has happened to this young friend. We join his loved ones in our collective joy that, after extremely complex surgery, reportedly 13 hours in duration, the youth appears to be on the road to recovery.

What is more, I trust readers will permit me a bit of humor as regards the parables of Jesus, which I dearly treasure. Jesus must have had a sense of humor. Otherwise, why did so many people like him?

Another story about a local youth working late into the night with a situation that ran amiss hit the news shortly after this one. This tale lacks the distinctive roles of a victim in contrast to a perpetrator. Here the police have arrested a youth who they say disconnected the surveillance cameras at the 7-Eleven where he worked, and ran off with some

1 million Taiwan "yuan" for a blow-out with friends at a karaoke. The police were able to trace him to the very room where he and his pals were partying by dint of their honest to goodness grasp of high tech, and a healthy dose of art and luck that would have made Sherlock Holmes smile. The lad's backpack reportedly was still warm inside with the hot cash he had stuffed in there only hours before.