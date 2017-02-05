Were yesterday's students better than today's?

From the first day of December until the last day of January, I was on the receiving end of many gifts. I was extremely fortunate. I was blessed with a string of visits by students from, 6, 8, 10 and even 12 years ago.

These student visits have been very full experiences. Some have lasted for an hour or so. Most have been twice as long. If I've occasionally felt tuckered out or a bit emotionally drained, who cares? That is a small price to pay for the joy that's come my way.

I find it interesting that my former students tend to want to talk about the present, and so much about the past. I am the one interested in "yesterday." By and large, they are into "today" and tomorrow.

And that desire to look at the present and the future cuts across the years. It matters not when the students originally graduated from my university. Two were here with me this week from the class of 1992. Imagine that. That was 25 years ago.

These two particular alumnae now live in Indonesia and Singapore, respectively. One is married, the mother of three children, one already a college graduate. She is a successful administrator and grammar school teacher. Her middle child is in college in Tainan, and excelling in music studies.

Her classmate is a happy school teacher as well. She is active in church activities and, in her own way, a committed social activist.

The time I spent with these two special friends this past week dovetailed nicely with my hours with the dozen or so other alumni I've seen in the past 60 days that I mentioned above. The content of our conversations has been largely the same. Graduates of six or eight years back, and graduates from 25 years ago all wonder how current students shape up in comparison with students of their generation.

I tell them that of course new technology has made its expected impact upon our current crop of students. High tech in daily life, I say, has led to problems with courtesy.

Now you really know you are reading these words on the editorial page of The China Post, and I really know I'm opening the door to controversy.

I say this because a reader commented some time back on the website of this newspaper that I should have been more objective here about a certain American presidential candidate. If the election had turned out differently, would that critic have said that? But that begs the question. Believe it or not, dear readers, editorial pages exist for the sharing of opinions.

Reporting "straight news" happens on other pages of a newspaper. A commentary page like this one is supposed to be for the expression of opinions. Opinions, by definition, are subjective. My columns are never objective. I do hope they are interesting, fair, and entertaining.