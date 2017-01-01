Why are Abe and Obama so afraid of an apology? Tweet We'll start at the top of the picture. I will cast several of the verbs in the present, not the past (time) tense. One reason for doing so is that readers should sense these scenes as actually occurring in the present, not in the past. There are reasons that I hope this may happen. Thus, in a photograph on page 1 of a newspaper last week, we first note a man called the president of the United States, looking very solemn. (He won't be the president much longer, which may be relevant. The two of them must get this done now while they can.) The "while they can." Well, the president is standing beside a gentleman who appears to be of Asian extraction. Oh, I see. The man next to the president is Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. They appear to be equals. They are for example dressed the same. They wear impeccably tailored, dark western business suits. Both are in white shirts. Their ties are both dark blue, knotted at the collar. The place where the two leaders are standing in the photograph, taken just days ago, is the military installation known as Pearl Harbor. Oh yes, in Hawaii. We all know what happened there. The date at the top of the newsprint tells us the president and prime minister stand there at Pearl Harbor in the month of December. Our present year is 2016. Like the presidency of the man in the photograph, 2016 will soon end. Another reason to do this now. So, we all know that 75 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the prime minister's country attacked the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor. In minutes, 2,403 Americans were killed, and 1,178 wounded. The Japanese lost 64 soldiers. One unfortunate soul was captured. The U.S. government, in a time of unparalleled fear, went on shortly to incarcerate some 120,000 innocent Japanese-Americans. The government locked these citizens up in camps and kept them there until the war ended. Many of the imprisoned families had loved ones fighting in harm's way beside their fellow Americans far away. In time, the U.S. of course dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The numbers continue to be appalling. Reportedly, the killed and wounded at Hiroshima totaled some 150,000 people. The bombing of Nagasaki did that to another 75,000 people. The huge majority of those people were civilians. In the eyes of some, that did not matter. They were "the enemy." | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet NEXT ARTICLE Brexit, the far right and the Russian threat