Store that trusted people breathes its last

You may have read last Wednesday in a local newspaper about a special kind of convenience store in the Xinyi district of Taipei that called it quits this past week. This is a place and a story that offers lessons to ponder.

Called "Tree Top Milk," this particular shop relied on what we call in English "The Honor System." Customers generally saw no staff when they entered Tree Top. The place was likely to be as empty as a pocket, as Paul Simon sings in one of his songs. Customers could survey the merchandise and choose whatever they wanted, items for the kitchen or pantry or refrigerator, what newspapers described as "milk substitute products," and so on.

What made this place especially convenient, you might say, is that after choosing what they wanted to buy, customers did not then hand their money over to a smiling cashier. Instead, they were trusted to pay what they owed for their products by putting the money into a designated container. Three cheers for The Honor System. Bills and coins had already been prepared for folks who needed change.

And you can be sure some of the clientele needed change. When was the last time you plopped money into the hands of a living, breathing human being in front of a cash register and did not receive the coins and perhaps bills back that were owed to you?

I don't know if any English language teachers are reading these words, but if you happen to be one of those folks, and Merry Christmas to you if you are, you fellow teacher of English! "Tis the season to be jolly," you know, so Merry Christmas also to you other readers who are not in the English-teaching game. Let's all show our Christmas spirit, and join together for a vigorous round of "Jingle Bell Rock," shall we?

I do hope all of you noticed the balance of passive and active verb forms in the sentences above. The score is approximately 28-3. Grammar police occasionally argue about the definition of verb forms, which accounts for the note of uncertainty.

Still, the score is pretty heavily set (another passive!) in a single direction. Active verb forms are beating the heck out of passives.