Russia's political mischief masks its weakness

The good news is that the United States presidential campaigns and election mercifully have come to an end.

The bad news is that political fallout from that remarkably crude and coarse collective experience lingers, distorting and at times corrupting the possibility of the sort of serious, disciplined discussion of foreign policy worthy of a great power such as the U.S.

Although the Cold War has been over for approximately a quarter of a century, many of our politicians and much of our media continue to demonize Russia, successor state to the enormous Soviet Union and empire of client states.

One result is promotion within the public of exaggeration of the true power of Russia and the effectiveness of the long-term — though not all-powerful — autocratic leader Vladimir Putin. Make no mistake, he is a cunning as well as effective power player.

Putin not only survived but advanced professionally in the KGB, the brutal, murderous Soviet secret police. He spent part of his career in communist East Germany, an extreme totalitarian state constructed on the ruins of the Third Reich.

Yet Russia's history does not translate into great international power or even reliable domestic political control today. The 2014 annexation of Crimea, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1954, reflects traditional Russian insecurity about reliable access to the global oceans.

A home port of Russia's Black Sea fleet is in Crimea, where support for Russia is strong. The European Union and the Obama administration aggressively protested the invasion and imposed sanctions, no idle gesture given the structural weakness of Russia's economy.

For the U.S. as well as the EU and NATO, effective policy must be put in broad historical context. George Kennan, probably the most perceptive American analyst of Russia, wrote in 1954 that Soviet leaders "are not like ... us." War to the death with Nazi Germany has had a profound continuing impact on the nation, including the current generation. Totalitarianism fed traditional anxieties regarding territory and national security.