Nuclear nightmare haunts Koreas

"These sorts of totalitarian regimes never feel secure." That was Professor Victor Cha of Georgetown University, and an experienced government official, in a National Public Radio interview broadcast on Feb. 25. He was commenting on the grotesque murder of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half brother of North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un.

He was killed in a Malaysia airport. His murderer used lethal nerve agent VX. This frightening amber-colored liquid is odorless and tasteless, and kills almost immediately through devastating muscle spasms. South Korea intelligence officials have stated that North Korean government agencies orchestrated the killing.

North Korea is an economic wreck. The world's last remaining truly totalitarian dictatorship held a Communist Party Congress May 6 to 9 in 2016. Tight control of the enormous, show was self-evident. The last party congress was held in 1980, an occasion for regime founder Kim Il Sung to indicate succession of power to his son Kim Jong Il.

Current dictator Kim Jong Un, son of Kim Jong Il, assumed power following the death of his father in 2011. He wore a business suit for the Communist Party Congress, a departure from his usual uniform. Kim publicly acknowledged economic challenges, long overdue but also a remarkable understatement.

The Communist Party Congress took place in a context of continuous friction, occasional violence and erratic aggression regarding South Korea. In 2013, North Korea announced a "state of war" with South Korea and threatened nuclear attack. Pyongyang abruptly abrogated the 1953 armistice agreement ending the Korean War, and cut the military "hotline" communications link with the south.

During this period Pyongyang temporarily prevented South Korean workers from entering the Kaesong industrial center, located 6 miles north of the demilitarized zone separating the two nations. In February 2016, South Korea shut down the center to protest Pyongyang provocations. The center had been an important source of hard currency.

Developments in recent years could have been the prelude to war, including two atomic bomb tests in 2016 and a relatively advanced long-range missile test in February 2017. Yet there is no concrete evidence that North Korea is mobilizing to invade South Korea. Moreover, Pyongyang's nuclear military capabilities are growing but remain rudimentary. Missile tests have included some limited success, but also failure.