Phelps finally weighs in on doping

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- It wasn't exactly Lilly King wagging a finger at a dirty Russian, then going on to beat her for a swimming gold medal in Rio.

Yet there was Michael Phelps — the semi-officially retired Michael Phelps — testifying before a congressional panel about doping and having to swim against competitors he couldn't be sure were clean.

To that, those who care about clean sport and fair competition can only say one thing: What took you so long?

Silent for way too many years, Phelps seems to have suddenly found his voice in retirement. He pointed a finger of his own Tuesday at opponents he didn't name, saying that some of them were surely juiced when taking to the water against him.

"I don't believe that I've stood up at international competitions and the rest of the field has been clean," Phelps said. "I don't believe that. I don't think I've ever felt that."

If the most decorated athlete in Olympic history really feels that way, you have to wonder why it took him five Olympics to say something about it. Phelps had a rare platform he could have used to help clean up a sport soiled by doping but for reasons he only knows couldn't be bothered to use it until now.

He could have made a stand in Beijing or London that would have resonated far from the pool. He could have spoken up like King for clean swimmers everywhere.

Instead, he kept silent, collecting his millions in sponsorships while the sport was nearly collapsing around him.

"I've stayed in my lane, so to say," Phelps admitted.

Yes, Phelps always stuck to his swimming, and with great success. He could beat anyone — doped or not — so cleaning up the sport may not have been a top priority at a time when he was fixated on winning gold medals.

It wasn't until the Rio Olympics were enveloped in the Russian doping scandal that Phelps spoke up, if just a bit. He called it "upsetting" and backed King in her finger wagging — and ultimately winning — showdown with Russia's Yulia Efimova.