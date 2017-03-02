Trump pleases GOP. Will it last?

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump finally gave Republicans what they've spent months begging him to do: a pivot to presidential.

The question now is how long it lasts. Days, weeks, months — or simply until the next tweet?

Just a little more than a month into his presidency, Trump clearly wanted to use his first speech to Congress to reset a chaotic start to his administration.

Gone was the dark tone that marked his inaugural address, replaced by optimism and pleas for bipartisan support. Standing before lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and military leaders, the famously unrestrained politician was softer, sober and verged on diplomatic.

"I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart," he said, in the opening of his hourlong speech.

But while his prime-time address wrapped his nationalistic politics in more presidential prose, it's unlikely to overcome the deep divides created by his first few weeks in office.

For a candidate who sold himself as a master dealmaker, Trump has shown little inclination to get deeply involved with the kind of nitty gritty negotiating that defines the legislative process.

That's left the Capitol reeling.

Republicans have united control for the first time in decades but no agreement over the specifics of long-promised plans to repeal Obamacare and revamp the tax code. The civil service is in not-so-quiet revolt. And weeks of protests and raucous town halls are putting fresh political pressure on lawmakers from both parties to resist his agenda.

The stakes are high not only in terms of policy but politics: If the GOP is unable to make good on years of election promises, they could enter the midterm elections in a far weaker position than expected.

Trump, meanwhile, faces record low approval ratings — just 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey.

He's nearing the end of big achievements he can enact by executive order, forcing him to rely on Congress to turn the bold promises of his campaign into actual achievements.

Trump needed to use his prime-time address to show he could steady his flailing White House and focus on the difficult work required to pass his legislative agenda.

Still, he arrived at the Capitol in a blaze of accusations, enraging his opponents before he even entered the building.

In the 24 hours before his address, he blamed former President Barack Obama for town hall protests and security leaks, called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi "incompetent" and said his generals, not the commander in chief, were responsible for a military raid in Yemen that killed a Navy SEAL.