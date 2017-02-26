New DNC chair must steady a party still reeling from Trump

ATLANTA -- National Democrats will elect a new chair whose task is to steady a reeling party and capitalize on the widespread opposition to Republican President Donald Trump.

Leading contenders in the Saturday vote are former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is a longshot hoping he can rise to the top if neither of the two front-runners can capture majority support from the Democratic National Committee.

Here's an explanation of why an election among party insiders has drawn so much attention.

What Does the Party Chairman Do?

The chair is the Democratic National Committee's top executive. Outgoing Chairwoman Donna Brazile says her successor "must be fearless ... must have courage," but there's no absolute job description.

The post is part cheerleader, part fundraiser, part organizer and recruiter, part public messenger. It's a much more visible role when a party no longer occupies the White House, since the president is de facto leader of his own party. Presidents also name their own party chairs, with the national committee operating essentially as a political arm of the Oval Office. The losing party's chair, though, is elected by its national committee members.

Ellison, Perez and Buttigieg have all committed to oppose the Trump administration with gusto, but concentrate on nuts-and-bolts rebuilding of party infrastructure that helps win elections.

The new chair won't be an undisputed "leader of the party." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California will remain the highest ranking Democrats in Washington, but the DNC chair will play a major role in framing the party's arguments and identity, while charting a strategy to turn those into votes in upcoming elections.