Broader Israel-Arab deal: rare chance or diversion?

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pledged to seize what they believe is an opportunity for an ambitious Israeli-Arab peace deal. The premise is that Sunni Arab countries — pushed closer to Israel and the U.S. by the fear of regional rival Iran and its nuclear ambitions — can play an active role in future negotiations, perhaps nudging the Palestinians toward a deal they might otherwise reject. A rare opening or wishful thinking? Here's a look.

What did Trump and Netanyahu Propose?

At the leaders' first joint news conference on Wednesday, Netanyahu said some Arab countries see Israel "increasingly as an ally," suggesting they are driven by concern over Iranian expansionism and the spread of Islamic militancy. "This change in our region creates an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen security and advance peace," he said in urging Trump to "seize this moment together."

Trump said he wants to pursue "a much bigger deal" in the Mideast that would include "many, many countries." He suggested there's Arab interest, saying, "We have some pretty good cooperation from people who in the past would never, ever have even thought of doing this."

Neither leader provided specifics, though Trump said both Israelis and Palestinians would have to make concessions. Both men refused to endorse a traditional pillar of U.S. policy — a Palestinian state alongside Israel as the preferred solution to the long-running conflict.

What is the Official Arab View?

An Arab peace initiative presented by Saudi Arabia in 2002 offered Israel normalization with dozens of Arab and Muslim countries in exchange for an Israel withdrawal from the lands it captured in 1967 — including the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, where a state of Palestine would be established.

The initiative, which also called for a "just solution" for several million Palestinian refugees and their descendants, was reaffirmed later by the 22-member Arab League. Arab foreign ministers, meeting in Cairo next month, are expected to do so again, according to a draft resolution obtained by The Associated Press.

Israeli governments have balked at such a withdrawal, even if tempered by land swaps with the Palestinians. Israeli lawmaker Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., said Thursday that full withdrawal and the refugee clause were non-starters for Israel, but that other elements, including normalization, were "very positive." The Saudis have rejected Israeli calls for a revision, saying the plan remains on the table.