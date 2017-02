What's coming up next for Trump's would-be travel ban?

SEATTLE -- A federal appeals court has handed a resounding victory to Washington state and Minnesota in their challenge of President Donald Trump's travel ban, finding unanimously that a lower court ruling suspending the ban's enforcement should stay in place while the case continues.

The 3-0 decision from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the states on nearly every issue presented.

Some legal scholars who reviewed it said the Justice Department could face long odds in any immediate appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, though that won't necessarily stop the administration from trying. Trump tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT" after the ruling came out Thursday — prompting a sharp retort from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: "Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you."

Here's a look at the legal issues in the court's ruling and what comes next.

What Does The Ruling Mean?

For now, it means refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim nations identified in the president's surprise Jan. 27 executive order can continue entering the country. Travelers from those countries won't be detained, or put back on planes heading overseas, and there won't likely be more protests jamming the nation's airports as there were after Trump issued the surprise order.

But the executive order isn't dead, either — it just isn't being enforced while the courts debate its legality. The federal government has 14 days to ask the 9th Circuit to reconsider Thursday's decision. It could also file an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court, which would go to Justice Anthony Kennedy for referral to the rest of the court.

Rory Little, a former Supreme Court clerk who teaches at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, doesn't think that's such a good idea. In addition to seeking to overturn a reasoned decision, he said, Trump would be facing Chief Justice John Roberts, who just wrote an annual report in which he raved about his District Court judges. The president repeatedly insulted the Seattle judge who ruled against him, in addition to the appeals judges who followed suit.

"I think Kennedy and Roberts are seething about the president insulting their judges," Little said. "If they go to the U.S. Supreme Court, they risk getting a serious adverse ruling."

What Did The Court Consider?

There have been, in effect, two items before the court: the government's appeal of the lower judge's ruling, and its motion to put that ruling on hold pending the appeal. On Thursday, the panel denied the motion for stay and set a briefing schedule for fuller arguments on the merits of the appeal.

That prompted some confusion among those watching the case, many of whom expected it to be returned to the Seattle courthouse. Washington's lawyer, state Solicitor General Noah Purcell, wrote to the Seattle court's clerk late Thursday to note the state wouldn't be making an expected court filing because of the new appellate briefing schedule.

Barring an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court, the government's opening brief is due March 3, with the states' filing due March 24.

In denying the motion for stay, the court said it was considering whether the administration was likely to win its appeal, whether suspending the travel ban had harmed the government, and whether the public interest favored granting the stay or rejecting it.