Businesses pick sides on Trump debate

WASHINGTON -- Uber's CEO quit President Donald Trump's business council. Nordstrom stopped selling Ivanka Trump's fashion. Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Toyota, meanwhile, suffered through the discomfort of being on the receiving end of Trump Twitter tirades.

The Trump era is a perilous new landscape for corporate America. Companies are feeling political pressure like never before, squeezed on one side by consumers who are boycotting products with any ties to the administration and on the other by the outspoken, social media-loving president.

For most companies, the decision to get political used to be made after long, careful deliberations among a company's leader, public relations team, lawyers and lobbyists. Now, in an increasingly divided America, companies may have no choice but to move quickly.

"You have to understand your customers in real time because political ramifications are happening instantly," said Matt Friedman, a crisis communications adviser based near Detroit who has worked with public and private companies. "Each business now has to look at where their customer fits into the political divide and how their company values align to what the president is doing on a day-to-day basis."

The predicament for companies was on display ahead of Trump's first White House meeting Friday with his business forum, a group that includes General Motors CEO Mary Barra, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and a dozen others. The night before, Uber's Travis Kalanick told his employees he'd decided to quit the council because his presence on it was being "misinterpreted" as an endorsement of the president.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about this and mapping it to our values," Kalanick told employees in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Disney CEO Bob Iger didn't attend either; instead he was at a company board meeting in California.

A seat on a high-profile White House council, no matter the political party in power, has previously been a can't-pass-up sign of prestige. It's a direct way for a company to express opinions to the president — far less fraught than trying to gain access through lobbying or donating money.

Trump said he intends to take advice from the council, which he said would meet regularly to discuss policies. Trump said he'd be seeking guidance on his plans to roll back the financial services legislation known as the Dodd-Frank bill from JP Morgan's Dimon.

"There's nobody better to tell me about Dodd-Frank than Jamie," he said Friday.

But an audience with this president, at least at this stage, brings with it customer complications. No doubt weighing into Kalanick's decision to give up that influence was the boycott the ride-sharing company, popular in urban, largely Democratic areas, had been experiencing all week.