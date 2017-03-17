Brexit: A chat with London workers on the brink of Article 50

Thailand -- The two cabdrivers I approached in front of Charing Cross Station appeared warm and friendly. But as soon as I raised the question of Brexit, they suddenly became quite excited.

"The sooner, the better," one of them said. The other chimed in when I asked how their lives would improve with Britain leaving the European Union: "Things can't get any worse, can they?"

His friend didn't wait for me to follow up on my questions: "We didn't vote to allow those guys in Brussels to make laws to govern us here, after all. Besides, we have to contribute lots of money to the EU, without the benefits returning to us."

But if you think there is broad agreement on Brexit, then think again. The second taxi-driver admitted that there was certainly no unanimity over the issue in his country.

"In my family, I am the only person in support of Brexit. My wife and children are all against. So, we have heated arguments all the time," he said, laughing.

The following day, I met an elderly woman from Portugal who had migrated to England 48 years ago and is married to an Egyptian. She told me they have a son who is the husband of an Indian woman with two "gorgeous children."

I asked how Brexit would affect her life and job as a hotel waitress. "Nobody knows," she declared with a shrug. When I asked how long it would be before anybody knew for sure what Brexit would mean for all the foreign workers in the country, she gave an

even louder response:

"That's the question everybody is asking. It's unfair to keep everybody guessing. After all, we foreigners have contributed so much to British society. We love it here. We work hard, we are honest and we are law-abiding," she said.

Hers isn't the only voice of concern regarding the future of EU workers in the U.K.. The heads of 35 Oxford University colleges are asking MPs to allow EU citizens the right to stay after Brexit, claiming that an exodus of academics had already started. And things could get worse.

The leaders of Britain's oldest university are asking MPs from all parties to support legislation guaranteeing that EU citizens living in Britain can remain after Brexit, warning that the university and its research work would "suffer enormous damage if its European lecturers, researchers and support staff lost their right to work in Britain," according to their letter to the Times of London.