A world that revolves around lies has made us blind to the truth in plain sight

DHAKA -- If an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind, what does a lie for a lie do to us? A lie is a false statement made with deliberate intent to deceive; it's an intentional untruth. It throws acid in the face of facts and disfigures them beyond recognition. Liars are comparable to demons, who steal the soul of truth. In this increasingly deceptive world, truth is regularly decked up to create conflict and chaos.

Much of the woes of the world are tied to lies. And these ties have many manifestations. In some cases, lies are downright falsehoods. A lie is often dressed in pretensions. Hypocrisy or double standard is yet another form. A lie can be an overstatement. It can also be an understatement. But it never has the equanimity of truth, which holds the ideal in balance with the real.

A lie, like misfortune, doesn't come alone. It's said that a thousand lies are needed to hide one lie. Once lied about, a fact or an individual triggers the domino effect by setting off a series of falsifications.

History as a continuous process may have cutoff dates for events, but the underlying thoughts, ideas and spirits run like threads. Humans, like spiders caught in their own webs, have lost track of when the first lie was born. But they're now unable to extricate themselves from the tangle that evolved as lies begot lies pushing truths into oblivion. Adults of every generation ask their children to be truthful, themselves wallowing in prevarications.

In fact, lies are deeply ingrained in our convictions today, and it's an open secret. Corrupt parents bring home illegitimate incomes. Unelected lawmakers represent constituencies. People buy credentials instead of earning. Hard to find anybody true to himself or herself. We're living in an endless masquerade ball where every participant is attending in costume.

The strategic disavowal of truth leads to the ultimate avowal of falsehood. Fake news refers to false information or propaganda published under the guise of being authentic news, yet the irony of our time is that lies are the only truth.

A lie for a lie has made us blind in full sight. We see others without recognition, also true the other way around. The pathology of lies is creating pathetic phonies. Whichever may come first, having two faces is a function of distorted facts.