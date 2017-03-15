Feminism debate missing the point

BANGKOK -- Feminism may be at an advanced stage, but the debate surrounding feminism is apparently not. Actress Emma Watson has triggered a social media storm after appearing for a Vanity Fair photoshoot with a highly revealing costume, prompting the question whether her remark about women always being sexualized was merely hypocritical. Simply put, many critics are saying she's not as much of a feminist as she had seemed to be.

There were times when women's inability to vote was a feminist issue, but, thankfully, those days are long gone. Today, women can decide whether to boycott an election, just as Watson can choose what dress to wear. Men can show off their biceps without being accused of contradicting any ideology, and feminism in its ultimate sense should accord Watson the same liberty.

Feminism has no dress code and it doesn't prevent anyone from showing themselves off. Which body parts can be shown or, indeed, not be shown has been a flexible or slippery issue throughout history, depending on weather, geography and fashion sense, among other factors. Feminism is about respect and equality. It's the right to express and wield one's autonomy, be it sexual or political, as much as men do.

In short, Watson can wear anything she likes and still advocate feminism. Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society — which campaigns for gender equality and women's rights — hit the nail on the head by saying that the Vanity Fair incident was just an example of an empowered woman doing what she wanted. Feminism debaters, Smethers said, should look at the fact that Watson was not being exploited, was doing it from position of control, and using her body the way she wanted.

Hypocritical men are rampant. Politicians advocating human rights have turned a blind eye to the summary treatment of alleged "terrorists." Soccer's governing body condemns cheats as counterproductive but refuses to use video replays to help referees and improve the game. Many Buddhist monks preach "detachment" but are accumulating worldly assets like they are the most important thing.

The aforementioned cases pose far bigger problems than Watson complaining about women always being "sexualized," and then exposing parts of her breasts. For all their supposed virtues, social media outlets have largely failed to address male hypocrisy, which sows bad seeds all over the world, taking advantage of the general perception that it's commonplace and thus, unavoidable.

Debate on feminism often ends up with cynics saying that women want it both ways. On the one hand, women demand equality, and on the other hand, they want "respect," it is said. The point that should be generally accepted by now is the fact that women and men are not the same, so the demands for equality and respect must be treated by

taking that into account.

Watson's is a case in point. She doesn't want women to be treated as merely a sexual object but her right to wield sexual power must be respected, just as nobody should frown at men who wield their political power or go

about advertising their six-pack bodies.

Is today's world a better place because of feminism? Yes. Is there room for improvement? Plenty, of course. Where should we start? With the debate, maybe.