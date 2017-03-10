Handle Malaysia-North Korea diplomatic row rationally

Malaysia -- The diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea has further soured. Both countries expelled their respective ambassadors and banned stranded citizens from leaving. The row has entered its second phase with indirect shutdowns of both embassies. Whether the two sever diplomatic ties will depend on the next move by both. Currently the ball is in North Korea's court.

After North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol was listed as an "unwelcome figure" and subsequently expelled, North Korea banned Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea. This is equivalent to holding the Malaysian embassy staff and family members as hostages, in the process disregarding diplomatic protocol.

Since the murder of Kim Jong Nam, North Korea has been ignoring diplomatic and international conventions, making groundless accusations against Malaysia and infringing upon Malaysia's sovereignty. To safeguard the integrity of the country, with priority given to the safety and rights of Malaysians stranded in North Korea, Malaysia must resort to the like-for-like action of banning North Korean citizens from leaving Malaysia as retaliation.

With constant changes taking place in East Asia, North Korea has been ignoring the sanctions imposed by the U.N. It has continued to be provocative by initiating missile tests. Whether to ease tension in East Asia or to mediate the diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea, China can play the role of an ally to North Korea. Malaysia, too, has close ties with China and both have mutual interests. We believe China is willing to help. Whether North Korea buys in to this idea only time will tell.

This is an editorial published by Sin Chew Daily on March 9.