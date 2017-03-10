End health fears to help quake-hit industries

Japan -- With it being nearly six years since the Great East Japan Earthquake, industries in quake-hit areas have emerged from beneath the devastating damage. Nonetheless, they are just halfway down the road to full-scale recovery.

Corporations whose sales figures have rebounded to their pre-quake levels only account for 45 percent of the total. Delays in post-quake recovery are particularly noticeable in the marine product processing industry — the mainstay of the disaster-stricken areas — as illustrated by the fact that the figure for that industry stands at less than 30 percent.

The volume of landed fish and other seafood and the productive capacity of marine product processing facilities have recovered to about 90 percent of their pre-quake levels. The problem is, that in the wake of the earthquake, customers for the industry switched to fishery products from other areas. This has caused the industry to lose important sales channels.

There is a limit to what can be achieved in cultivating sales outlets solely through efforts by local people and others tied to the fisheries. It will be necessary to expand their sales routes both at home and abroad in cooperation with major corporations and others.

Cooperative arrangements facilitated by large companies and local producers are already bearing fruit. Oyster producers and others in Miyagi Prefecture have joined hands with Kirin Co., whose Sendai plant was damaged by the quake, and they have embarked on a project to gain new customers while also trying to promote local marine products as brand-name goods. Such efforts need to be further accelerated.

What is worrying is the damage caused by fears that spread after the accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which is casting a shadow on endeavors to expand sales channels.

Give Stronger Reassurance

Since 2012, the Fukushima prefectural government has been testing all locally produced rice for radioactive substances. The tests on the rice harvested in 2015 and later have found no product whose contamination level exceeds the standard radiation levels set by the central government. Nevertheless, the sales volume of such rice remains sluggish, as does the price at which the rice can be sold.

To address issues related to the damage caused by misconceptions, the prefectural government may have no choice but to continue tests on all locally produced rice. However, it is no wonder that farmers who must bear the burden incurred are calling for simplifying such testing.

The amount of sake made in the prefecture, nonetheless, has been solid. This can be described as a result of steady sales promotion activities conducted in Tokyo metropolitan and other areas, advertising that there are no problems with the quality of the product.

Many countries still ban or restrict agricultural and marine product imports from the quake-stricken areas. The government must firmly make it known both at home and abroad that these products have no safety problems.