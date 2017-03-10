Women must continue to raise voices and push back

Philippines -- Once a year, every March, especially on March 8, women, and their rights, are collectively feted in what has become International Women's Day and Women's Month.

Today we take note of the growing number of women heads of state and the increasing ratio of women versus men holding public office. We celebrate the Olympiads, the scientists, military cadets and mathematicians who pushed the boundaries of women's roles beyond convention and tradition, and pried more doors open for mothers, sisters and daughters.

This celebration is a necessary reminder that excellence is more a matter of option and opportunity than a function of gender.

In recent months, women have proved themselves capable of also mustering the necessary courage and tenacity to push back — in the face of rising populism, dangerous demagoguery and, for lack of better words, polarizing gangster politics all over the world.

To protest and arrest what they saw as U.S. President Donald Trump's slide into anti-immigrant, racist and sexist policies, women's groups spearheaded a Women's March, which drew two million people in Washington, New York, Los Angeles and several other cities across the United States, the day after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Donning pink pussy hats — in reference to Trump's confessed pussy-grabbing antics — the protesters unified around issues like reproductive rights, immigration and civil rights.

It was the start of what organizers hoped would be a sustained campaign against the current U.S. president's repeal of progressive programs under the previous administration.

Other women's groups registered their protest against the government's move to cut off funds for Planned Parenthood by donating huge sums to the group and in order to mock U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who had crowed about the move, sent the receipts to him.

On the local front, even as administration officials adjust their logic, political alignment and moral compass to accommodate President Rodrigo Duterte's ruthless policies, two women have notably — some might say recklessly — taken up the flag of dissent.

Sen. Leila de Lima was arrested last week and slapped with drug charges that she described as a "political vendetta" for her vociferous stand against the president's war on drugs, which has resulted in more than 7,000 killings. De Lima, a former human rights commission chair and justice secretary, is now in jail based solely on the testimony of convicted drug lords and drug users.

Despite well-meaning advice for her to desist from calling out the president on Oplan Tokhang, the bloody police-led drug war, De Lima rigorously presided over senate hearings on drugs that presented the president in a very bad light. As a human rights official in a previous administration, she had linked Duterte to the dreaded Davao Death Squad when he was city mayor.