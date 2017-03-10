It's a new age for the spy game — and Russia has won the first round

Thailand -- Round One is going to Marxism. There are two possibilities regarding the alleged Russian interference in U.S. politics: Either the claim is true or it is false. Either way, people in the Kremlin must be rolling on the floor laughing right now. Wait. It's capitalism that is actually on the floor at the moment.

Of course, the two opposing doctrines have clashed before, leading to the Cold War and all. "Round One" here refers to the latest showdown, which is scary for some but entertaining for others.

Donald Trump has already had three of his major appointees badly tainted by the "Russian meddling" scandal. Three and counting, considering the way things are going. Vladimir Putin's shadow is looming large over America's political landscape, a situation encapsulated best by CNN:

"The first weeks of a U.S. presidency are usually filled with optimism — a fresh face with a clean slate settles into the White House and maps out a vision for the next four years," the network said in a lead article. Not now, it added mournfully.

For capitalism, the demise or near-demise of the appointees has probably not sunk in yet. They were handpicked by a "democratically elected" leader, something Marxism never advocates. If the allegation is a lie, the whole episode can be described as "democracy destroying itself by using Marxism." If the allegation is true, well, Marxism has obviously found a chink in democracy's armor.

(You may notice that this column sometimes calls capitalism "democracy." Well, that's deliberate. There may be subtle differences between the two, but let's just treat them as the same entity for now. After all, America is the ultimate champion of both.)

The More the Better

The story of Russia's alleged meddling is complex but can be summed up like this: During the election campaign, some big-name people in the Trump camp were speaking to Russia's ambassador to America — whom CNN has dubbed "poisonous." Revelations of those contacts have now led to them either timidly exiting the political scene or protesting "I did nothing wrong."

Which is why the Kremlin must be rocking with laughter. If the allegation of election meddling is untrue, all Russia needs to do to screw things up in the "Land of the Free" is have its ambassador send birthday cards to the who's who of Washington and wait for U.S. politics to do the rest.

For example, one apparently harmless email from the ambassador to a top U.S. politician saying "it was such a nice talk the other day" can lead to weeks of headline news and heads up on stakes.