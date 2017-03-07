Muslims have no authority to punish unbelievers

Indonesia -- There is no holy scripture that declares categorically that "there shall be no compulsion in religion." Although the Quran uses the word "disbelief" more than 150 times, Muslims are never given the authority to punish disbelievers.

The Quran says repeatedly in its verses that Muslims can only rebuke non-Muslims regarding religious matters. Because religious matters are never mentioned in the Holy Book as crimes to be dealt with via secular punishment, to what extent is blasphemy acceptable and punishable?

Blasphemy in Islam is a strange concept. The notion "blasphemy" stems from the old English word "blasfemen," French "blasphemer" and Latin "blasphemare," meaning "I harm." Based on this meaning, rulers used laws to victimize nonmembers of the ruling group and their dissidents. Nation states that had a state religion used it frequently to serve the interests of the people in power.

The third Judaic book of Torah Leviticus 24:16 declares that those who speak blasphemy shall surely be put to death. In addition, the seven laws of Noah prohibit blasphemy. In Christianity, the Gospel of Mark 3:29 describes blaspheming the holy spirit as an unpardonable eternal sin.

Thomas Aquinas regarded blasphemy as a major unforgiveable sin, more grave than murder. Meanwhile, blasphemy against god and the church was punishable by death in much of the Christian world.

The Quran and the authentic teachings of the Prophet Muhammad describe the practice of showing disrespect or mockery to god and his messenger as acts of ignorance, deliberate provocation or hatred.

Prior to his move to Medina, most people in Mecca opposed Muhammad as the messenger of Allah; most of them opposed him, disgraced him, cursed or blasphemed him or even tried to kill him. Nonetheless, he preferred to exercise forgiveness and sought divine mercy for them.

Even in the case of those who leave Islam, Muhammad validates the view that punishment for apostates doesn't exist in Islam. Islam is the religion of peace. Islamic teachings thus never condone Muslims taking justice on religious matters into their own hands.

The Surah Ash Shuraah reads, "Those who avoid the greater crimes and shameful deeds, and, when they are angry even then forgive." Any punishment for so-called blasphemy or apostasy is a matter between the Almighty and the person. Accordingly, the Quran repeatedly condemns those who create disorder and violence.

The teachings of Islam direct Muslims to treat others well no matter how they treat Muslims. The claim that Islam is the religion of peace is not derived from thin air but from the essence of the concept of "Islam" itself. The word Islam means surrender of all religious matters to the justice of the Almighty.