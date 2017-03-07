A Singaporean's fears of Brexit, Trump, bubbles

SINGAPORE -- Brexit, the British referendum on the European Union, occurred while I was still studying in London. Not unlike Singapore, London is a capital that prides itself on being a global city. And Britain's decision on June 23 last year to leave the EU devastated me for two reasons.

First, multiculturalism and an openness to immigration form a core part of my identity. They were why I chose to study in London, why I exercised my right as a Commonwealth citizen to vote in the referendum, and why it felt like the vote to reject the EU was an implicit rejection of me by a country I had grown to love.

I was not alone. Many non-British people — including my Singaporean peers — felt likewise and in the weeks after the result, they admitted they no longer felt welcome.

Second, realizing that the beliefs which formed a key part of my identity placed me in the minority stunned me.

I now realize that was due to a phenomenon known as "filter bubbles," which results in the misguided belief that one's opinion reflects reality. It also explains the shock of so many politicians, academics and professionals in London when Britain kicked the EU in the shins.

For London is a bubble. It is huge with more than eight million people, and to its inhabitants it sometimes feels like the center of the world. But it is still just a bubble, and it popped with a whimper one sad day last June.

Less than five months later, I watched with a morbid sense of deja vu as America voted for Trump in the presidential election, and saw how starkly differences in race, class and geography were reflected in the poll results.

What scared me about Brexit and Trump's victory was how distant and enclosed within their own bubbles those on opposing sides of the two events had become, and how unaware they were of each other, except as stereotype and caricature.

To the Hillary Clinton camp, rural Americans who supported Trump were "dumb conservatives." Across the Atlantic, Brexit supporters labeled city-dwelling Londoners as "out-of-touch elites."

We have already talked a lot about the political and economic effects of these two events on Singapore. But I am concerned for another reason: I worry that the divisions we saw exposed in the United States and the United Kingdom might have parallels here, and in ways that we are only beginning to realize.

I must state first that I know how fortunate I am to be a Singaporean at this point in history. Our achievements are the envy of many worldwide, and we have moved far from the days of violence and open conflict in society. But issues remain.