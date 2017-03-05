Firms should allow innovation to rise from the bottom up

BANGKOK -- The new business environment warrants a fresh approach on the part of management.

Barring a few real-life fairy tales, big changes in businesses often take place at the top. The reason for this is simple. Even if good innovative ideas manage to get past intense office politics, they more often than not will die on the chief executive's desk — unless of course those ideas require zero or minimal investment.

You can go to your boss with a brilliant idea, but it better not require 10 million baht to implement. Studies show that executives will kill a costly proposal 90 percent of the time unless it represents or fits in with something they were already planning to do. You might consider the executives cowardly, but they've been trained or groomed to avoid risking huge amounts of money on subordinates' ideas. In other words, you can't totally blame the CEOs for playing it safe.

In this new era, however, innovative ideas from the lower ranks are needed more than ever. The era of gray-haired executives making all the do-or-die decisions for their companies is lapsing into history. The more employees are kept in the dark regarding ambiguous changes, the more uncertain a firm's future looks. The more involved the workers are in shaping the company's course, the more likely the firm will navigate hard times and come out on top.

Businesses typically thrive on connections and vision. In most cases management teams usually have connections that count, giving them a considerable advantage over general employees in this area. But when it comes to vision, there is no guarantee that executives have better ideas than their staff. For one thing, the latter comprises a larger group, and many heads collaborating is better than one head thinking alone. Not even the smartest executive knows everything.

Today, companies that don't innovate will assuredly weather storms. New features appearing among the social media are presenting daily challenges to the mainstream mass media. The entertainment industry is confronted by the free content found online in both legal and illegal forms. Even telecom giants and makers of hi-tech gadgets must keep one eye constantly on what the latest technology can accomplish or risk going bankrupt in the blink of an eye. Product deliveries via drones are being tested, and who dares say that won't play a major role in the future retail industry?