Nepal gov't, society should cooperate to boost volunteerism

KATHMANDU -- Volunteerism in Nepal is at a critical juncture. Occasionally praised but more often neglected and forgotten, Nepal is losing a great opportunity to harness the power of service. Once in a while, we read about new initiatives aimed at mobilizing volunteers for different development purposes and about thousands of volunteers having an impact at the grassroots level.

While any program mobilizing volunteers should be welcomed provided certain ethical standards and practices are upheld, this "utilitarian" approach could also be short-sighted and limited in its scope of action and broader impact. Therefore, it is time the government prepared a comprehensive strategy to harness the potential of volunteers in the country and recognize their valuable contribution.

A Way of Living

There are many ways of volunteering: part-time, full-time, formal, informal, nationally or internationally driven or a combination of these. All the forms and approaches are legitimate; however, it should be remembered that volunteerism is, first and foremost, a way of living.

Volunteerism helps to achieve truly active citizenship through the experience of one of the deepest forms of democracy at the grassroots level. It is also a personal development enhancer. While it is important to frame it in terms of outcomes and impact, it is also critical to understand the intrinsic values attached to volunteerism and how it shapes the character of a person. Volunteerism helps a person gain self-esteem, confidence, and important values and attitudes that affect the way citizens relate and contribute to society.

This is why the country needs a strategic approach to volunteerism that contributes to the development of the nation and supports the holistic development of its citizens. To achieve both aims, we need to invest in creating infrastructures at federal, state and local levels.

Many countries have a central body promoting volunteerism. For example, in the United States, the Corporation for National and Community Service functions as a federal institution that works with state level commissions mandated to promote and support volunteering initiatives, both domestically and internationally. Nepal has the recently established National Youth Council that could assume the function of a central level body mandated to promote volunteerism across the nation. The only caveat is that volunteerism, by nature, should be embraced by all citizens, regardless of age.