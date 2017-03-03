Digital economy brings paradoxes for ASEAN

JAKARTA -- The three paradoxes of digital economy require creativity to build an integrated online-offline experience, develop content that has substance with style, as well as machine-to-machine technology supported by the human-to-human touch.

In the digital economy, e-commerce in particular, is driving growth in ASEAN, which is emerging as a promising region in view of the increasingly saturated Chinese market.

An e-commerce boom is rapidly unfolding in several ASEAN member states, including Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam. A 2016 report titled "E-Conomy SEA (Southeast Asia)" by Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek and Google pegs e-commerce in ASEAN to rise to US$8.78 billion by 2025. The portion of e-commerce to retail sales in the region is also projected to jump to 6.4 percent by 2025 from only 0.8 percent in 2015.

However, amid the flourishing e-commerce, a contrasting trend is also emerging. Some e-commerce companies in ASEAN are beginning to realize the importance of creating offline experiences for shoppers. Moving beyond the conventional cash-on-delivery model, Zalora, a Singapore-based online fashion retailer, offers a unique payment method.

The website provides a cash-on-collection option, a concept that has already gained popularity in Taiwan and Japan. Collaborating with some convenience store chains, Zalora gives its customers the option of picking up and paying for their items at an outlet of their choice. They have also started erecting pop-up stores across shopping centers to educate shoppers and encourage them to use their apps.

This represents one of the paradoxes occurring as a consequence of digitalization in ASEAN. For businesses, to win over competition in this new digital era, the three paradoxes described below need to be understood and managed appropriately.

Internet technology does provide convenience and high efficiency. The interaction between company and customer can take place anytime and anywhere. That has prompted companies in ASEAN to flock to the online world, build their official websites, nurture online communities and designate special social media teams to build and maintain relationships with customers. But as a matter of fact, the online world has its own limitations, which means that the conventional approaches of the offline world cannot be completely replaced.

The initiative of an online retailer like Zalora to go offline via a cash-on-collection option and pop-up stores is an example of how businesses are striving to make offline and online shopping work together seamlessly. Neither option is mutually exclusive. In fact, in the near future, perhaps we can stop comparing Zalora and the likes to traditional, brick-and-mortar, offline retailers. There will just be "shopping" and it will be an integrated online and offline experience.