Can we still say that America is a safe place to be an immigrant?

"America for Americans" is throwing up a strange psyche of hate and racial crime against the colored stock — that is essentially American.

Whether or not the Kansas shooting of two Indians, Srinivas Kuchibhotla (dead) and his friend, Alok Madasani (battling for life), was a mortal expression of hate or had been influenced by Donald Trump's inaugural paradigm of "America for Americans" must await the findings of an FBI probe that has been swiftly commissioned following the tragedy at the Austins Bar & Grill at Olathe in Kansas on Wednesday evening.

But if the rhetorical chant of "America for Americans" was suggestive of a dramatic change in mindset as the 45th President assumed office, there was no mistaking the calculated malevolence of the assassin's bluster — "Get out of my country."

Is there a logical connection between Mr. Trump's rhetoric and what has turned out to be the killer's "last warning" to his victims?

In a weekend of profound grief among foreigners, most disturbing must be the thought: "Do we belong here?"

And that fear must be overwhelming, cutting across the category of one's visa.

The fact of the matter must be that many have been "here" for generations in a country that historically showcases a mosaic of nationalities.

Seldom in the history of the United States of America has the question acquired so poignant a connotation.

Yet it is early days to imagine that their libertarian heritage is being jettisoned post the 2016 election. It is hard not to wonder whether the color of someone's skin is at the root of this renewed manifestation of hatred when one reflects that the gunman, Adam Purinton, had wondered whether the victims were from the Middle East when he pulled the trigger.

The portent is frightfully ominous if color and religion symbolize the trigger for killing people of other nationalities.

On closer reflection, the targeting of blacks, by white police officers, was fairly frequent in Barack Obama's America; with Trump at the helm, religion seems to be determining the prejudices of the new regime.

Assuming that it is "too early to determine the motive," as the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, avers, the mayhem does raise the question as to whether the position of immigrants has been denuded, if not endangered, considerably since the change of guard.

The administration has been straining every sinew to deny a link between Trump's "America first" position and the outrage in Kansas.

It is mildly reassuring to hear the U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Delhi, MaryKay Carlson, saying "the United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study and live."

Beyond the finesse, the White House must walk the talk. Otherwise we can only conclude that the libertarian philosophy is in tatters; the Statue of Liberty is aghast; and the waters of the Hudson murkier still.