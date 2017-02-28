In Indo-Pacific strategic flux, where is Indonesia?

JAKARTA -- Jakarta should spend more energy developing and institutionalizing its other strategic partnerships with Japan, Australia, South Korea and particularly India.

The recent resignation of United States President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is both unprecedented and not surprising given the administration's frenzied start.

The resignation came on the heels of a relatively good week for Asia policy; Trump reaffirmed the long-held "one China" policy and backed Japan after Pyongyang launched another missile test. But it seems likely that lunging from one crisis to another might be the new normal for American foreign policy.

This does not bode well for the Indo-Pacific — where the U.S. remains part of the equation alongside China and India as well as Japan, Australia and Indonesia.

Five elements now define the strategic flux taking place in the Indo-Pacific.

One, America spiraling into uncertainty under Trump, whose belief in transactional bilateralism will marginalize ASEAN and send allies and partners scrambling for a steady hand. Not to mention the pandemonium that comes from not knowing who to listen to — is it Steve Bannon, or secretaries Tillerson and Mattis?

Two, China's increasingly hegemonic behavior without fully taking on the responsibilities of maintaining regional order beyond hollow economic projects, especially given Beijing's domestic concerns. Flashpoints in disputed maritime domains are only one out of many concerns over an emerging Pax Sinica, whether by default or by design.