At Munich, US and Europe renew their marriage vows

Singapore -- The annual get-together of European military and security chiefs in the southern German city of Munich is a traditional venue for governments to reassert their commitments; the conference served as inspiration for the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which now performs the same function in Asia.

But this year's Munich gathering, which concluded yesterday, was particularly noteworthy, for it offered a first glimpse into the defense policies of Donald Trump, the only United States president since World War II to have dismissed America's military alliance with Europe as "obsolete" and the only U.S. head of state who appears to believe that the potential breakup of the European Union may actually serve America's interests.

After weeks of transatlantic spats, the Munich Security Conference braced itself for the worst. But it ended on the best of tones, as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated Washington's commitment to "stand with Europe today, and every day," and as Europeans restated their attachment to the transatlantic link.

"Europe needs North America, and North America needs Europe," Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the U.S.-led military alliance in Europe, responded.

But despite this renewal of their marriage vows, the reality remains that U.S.-Europe relations are still facing their biggest challenge in seven decades, and the discussion about what needs to be done to fix them has barely begun.

Nobody doubts the significance of the transatlantic link. Notwithstanding the economic rise of Asia, the U.S.-EU economic relationship remains the world's largest, accounting for around one-third of global trade in goods and services, and just under half of the global economic output.

NATO remains, by far, the world's most powerful military alliance.

Its 28 member states spend a staggering US$1 trillion (SG$1.4 trillion) on their armed forces each year, have a combined force of 3.1 million servicemen and women, and include the nuclear arsenals of no fewer than three of the world's nuclear powers. A bigger punch in both economic and military terms cannot be imagined.

But there is equally no doubt that the military relationship between the U.S. and Europe is ailing. Since NATO was founded in 1949, the Europeans never paid their full share of the expenses. By the early 1990s when the Cold War ended, the U.S. alone paid for half of NATO's military capabilities. Since then, matters have got worse. The Americans are now responsible for around 70 percent of NATO assets, despite the fact that in both terms of population and combined size of their economies, the Europeans' are bigger than the U.S.'

Efforts to shame the Europeans into spending more are hardly new.

In prophetic words which date back to 2011, then U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates publicly warned that NATO faces a "dismal future" of "collective military irrelevance" unless its European members increase their financial contributions. But the pledge which European governments then made to devote at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product to defense each year remains unfulfilled: Apart from the U.S. itself, only Britain, Greece, Poland and Estonia have redeemed the pledge.