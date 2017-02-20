Pan-democrats take a pragmatic tack for Hong Kong polls

HONG KONG -- On March 26, Hong Kong's next leader will be voted in by an Election Committee of 1,194 members. That only so few have a say reflects the failure of the 2014 Occupy Protests, where protesters demanded "one man, one vote" in choosing the chief executive.

But the experience has galvanized the pan-democratic, or pro-democracy camp, to be more pragmatic. Previously, they would cast blank votes to show that they do not support pro-establishment contenders. This time, they hold 326 votes — which is more than a quarter of the votes in the Election Committee — and are determined to make them count.

With the election featuring three pro-establishment figures — Carrie Lam, John Tsang and Regina Ip — for the first time, the pan-democrats could be the "kingmakers" in a tight race.

Former security chief Ip, 66, who won the most votes for a female lawmaker in last September's Legislative Council Election, was the first among the three to announce her candidacy, followed by Tsang, 65, a former finance chief, and Lam, 59, a former chief secretary. Others include retired judge Woo Kwok Hing, 70, and radical pan-democrat Leung Kwok Hung, 60.

To become the next chief executive, at least 601 votes are needed. To qualify, each contender needs at least 150 nominations from the Election Committee made up of mostly pro-Beijing property tycoons, lawmakers as well as representatives of professional bodies and trade associations.

That's the challenge for all but Lam, who has been endorsed by Beijing.