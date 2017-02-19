Deep uncertainty looms over fall of the crown prince of Samsung

SEOUL -- The world's largest chipmaker in crisis after the de facto leader's arrest.

The South Korean court's decision to allow the arrest of Lee Jae-yong, the heir apparent of Samsung Group, on Friday brought the nation's largest conglomerate into the biggest management crisis in its 79 years of history, suspending its restructuring plans aimed at a smooth leadership transfer.

Lee was arrested by a special counsel, on bribery and other charges related to the political corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-Hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil.

The de facto leader of Samsung is accused of paying nearly US$40 million in bribes to Choi in pursuit of President Park's support for his succession in the company.

The company kept silent after releasing a short statement, saying, "The group will do its best to reveal the truth at the trial," about two hours after the arrest warrant was issued by the Seoul Central District Court on Friday morning.

Since late last year, Lee has been grilled several times over his alleged role in the scandal.

The 48-year-old, a key suspect in the scandal, had avoided being arrested last month, with the court rejecting a request by the special counsel, citing insufficient evidence.

But the investigators Tuesday requested again to arrest him with more evidence collected in recent weeks.

Lee is the first Samsung chief to ever be arrested. The heir being put behind bars has sent shock waves throughout the group, which accounts for one fourth of the South Korean economy.

Ordinary employees of Samsung Electronics and other subsidiaries could not hide their embarrassment and frustration.