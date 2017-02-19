Can ASEAN's next 50 years be successful?

JAKARTA -- As ASEAN hits a milestone this year, every ASEAN member country needs to share the burden of resolving regional issues.

ASEAN is all set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year — a momentous occasion for a region marked with spectacular achievements. This remarkable year will be led by the Philippines as the new ASEAN chair.

Proclaiming this year's theme, "Partnering for Change, Engaging the World," Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pledged to promote ASEAN, home to more than 640 million people at different stages of economic development, as the ideal model of regionalism and as a global player with the interests of its people at its core.

During the handover of ASEAN chairmanship from Laos at the summit on Sept. 8, the President promised to steer and guide the association to pursue initiatives and enhance cooperation with global partners while retaining ASEAN's centrality, unity and solidarity.

The 50th anniversary can become the starting point to prepare for new challenges that lie ahead for the region. As ASEAN chair and one of the founding members, the Philippines has the huge task of leading the region to better economic prospects, political stability and security amid major challenges within the country, Southeast Asia and even in the wider world. Those challenges need to be faced and resolved.

We can see that trade within ASEAN has been stagnant at between 20 percent and 24 percent over the last couple of years, even though the elimination of tariff barriers has been an important point on the agenda. Unimplemented measures and pending matters still exist in the second year of the ASEAN Economic Community, which began in 2015. These issues should be addressed more comprehensively, while ASEAN also tries to broaden its ambitions by endorsing the ASEAN Blueprint 2025 as a new milestone.

Rising protectionism correlated with stagnating economic growth worldwide and growing unease over globalization creates a major setback to efforts of regional integration and could disrupt global supply chains.

In addition, business growth (for example in the digital economy) has lagged behind international commitments. Negotiations on a new global trade agreement have stalled. Progress on the Trans-Pacific Partnership has been abruptly ended after Trump's victory, creating greater pressure for ASEAN to conclude negotiations on a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

Adding extra weight to the chairmanship role, there have been problems in several member states to abide by existing commitments or upgrade commitments made under the ASEAN and ASEAN+1 free trade agreements. The absence of an adequate dispute settlement mechanism to address the problem makes matters worse.

The way to tackle these problems is by discussing them the "ASEAN Way," which embraces solidarity rather than legal rigidity. Limited budgetary and human resources among all trade negotiators within the region are an additional burden to concluding talks in a timely manner.

ASEAN faces prominent economic challenges, such as the rising political and economic dominance of China, uncertainty and protectionism in the U.S. under Trump, questions about Brexit and European stability as well as a possible global financial crisis.

Taking into account a global economic crisis and challenges within the region, can ASEAN reach a higher level of integration during the Philippine chairmanship?