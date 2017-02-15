After Abe's talks with Trump, Japan heaves sigh of relief

TOKYO -- A joint statement released after the summit meeting said the U.S.-Japan alliance is "unshakable," and that the U.S. would strengthen its presence in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not been the most prolific of Twitter users, but he still took to the platform moments after landing in Tokyo to thank United States President Donald Trump for what had been a fruitful weekend.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your warm hospitality!" he wrote yesterday morning.

His choice of Twitter was canny, given Trump's penchant for using the platform.

The U.S. leader had — in a farewell tweet — also noted their "two days of very productive talks."

The meetings have allowed Japan — which is anxious over Trump's provocative rhetoric during his election campaign — to heave a sigh of relief, particularly over defense and security issues.

And the generally positive sentiment is prevalent among official bureaucrats, media outlets as well as the public.

A poll by national broadcaster NHK at the weekend shows the approval rate for Abe's Cabinet rising 3 percentage points to 58 percent.

Some 68 percent of respondents also rated the outcome of summit talks between Abe and Trump positively.

In a separate poll by Kyodo news agency, the approval rate for Abe's Cabinet rose 2.1 percentage points to 61.7 percent, while some 70.2 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the outcome of the talks.

Political watcher Jeffrey Kingston of Temple University said: "After roiling regional ties with his repudiation of America's conventional foreign policy towards Asia, Trump has now embraced those same policies.

"It is a relief for Abe as Trump has been tossing brickbats at Japan."

Indeed, a joint statement put out after the summit meeting said the U.S.-Japan alliance is "unshakable."

It added: "Amid an increasingly difficult security environment in the Asia-Pacific region, the United States will strengthen its presence in the region, and Japan will assume larger roles and responsibilities in the alliance." This, Kobe University professor Tosh Minohara said, could put the wind in Abe's sails towards a push to revise Japan's pacifist Constitution, to give its military more bite.

"Mr. Trump is a catalyst of change for Japan — and an impetus for Japan to change."

The statement also brought up the hosting of United States' forces in Japan and the North Korean threat.

It noted that a mutual defense treaty also covers the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands claimed by Japan and China.

Said research fellow Ippeita Nishida of Tokyo think-tank Sasakawa Peace Foundation: "While many things still need to be further discussed — and perhaps negotiated — and we may see some deviations later on, both leaders showed good confidence as allied partners and reaffirmed the U.S.' strong commitment in Asian security."