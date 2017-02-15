ASEAN: Go back to the basics — but with a twist

SINGAPORE -- Businesses can thrive through exploiting the strong opportunities in ASEAN and South Asia despite the many uncertainties as the growth created by more than 2.4 billion people is very strong.

For about three decades, much of ASEAN has experienced strong growth driven by exports, demographics and growing middle-class wealth. But as we enter new year, only one thing is certain: forecasting is difficult.

Despite the volatility and uncertainty ahead, the economic "basics" of population growth and urbanization that have driven ASEAN economic growth in recent years remain the big trends in 2017. For companies looking for growth, perhaps it is most critical in uncertain times like these to go back to the basics, but with a twist.

Targeting ASEAN is a logical and practical move for businesses. The region has a population of around 626 million people and is the third largest combined market in Asia. The 10-nation region is expected to remain resilient, with emerging Southeast Asia economies growing at approximately 5 to 7 percent. Indonesia and the Philippines also top many economists' 2017 winners list for their domestically-sourced growth.

However, even as ASEAN becomes increasingly less vulnerable to external shocks, intra-regional trade, which is largely constant at about a quarter of total bloc trade, will not be able to cushion businesses against potentially slowing growth in the U.S., European Union and China. This means that targeting ASEAN markets with a growing consumer base may not be enough.

While sticking to the basics, businesses have to consider a bigger playing field and doing things slightly differently.

Instead of focusing on ASEAN, businesses can look at the expanded region of ASEAN and South Asia, which offers an access to almost one-third of the world's population. According to the World Bank, around one million people enter South Asia's workforce every month. By 2030, ASEAN and South Asia will be home to more than one-fourth of the world's working adults.

South Asia and Southeast Asia's trade has also grown from US$4 billion in 1990 to US$90 billion in 2013, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In the same period, Southeast Asia's share of South Asian trade only rose slightly from 11 percent to 12 percent, while South Asia's share of Southeast Asian trade doubled from 2 percent to 4 percent. This modest trend suggests that there's room for further growth.

Companies in ASEAN tend to do more business with other East Asian or Southeast Asian countries and shy away from South Asian markets because of their lack of familiarity, experience and contacts.

In an uncertain business world, while we continue with our business in the tried and tested areas, we should also explore new openings when they present themselves.

For a start, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing pro-business reforms and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena implementing policies to make it easier for companies to operate, South Asia is becoming increasingly business friendly. Bangladesh government's policy reforms in recent years have also created a more open and competitive environment.