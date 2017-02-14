What a Japan-Thailand weapons transfer agreement would mean

BANGKOK -- Japan is currently drafting a legal framework with Thailand to allow the future transfer of its defense equipment and technology.

Japan is currently drafting a legal framework with Thailand to allow the future transfer of its defense equipment and technology. If that happens soon, it would represent a significant milestone in their mutual defense cooperation since the end of World War II.

Thailand collaborated with Japan during the war but turned around at the end of war and sided with the allied forces. Both countries are now part of the U.S.-dominated alliance. During the Vietnam conflict, the U.S. maintained over 100,000 troops and hundreds of aircraft in Thailand as its forward bases to counter the threat of communism.

After the end of the Cold War, Thailand's strategic value was not given serious attention by the Americans and the evaluation gradually eroded the once unshakeable U.S.-Thai alliance. The trend has been a blessing in disguise as other powers used this window to fill the vacuum. Doubtless, Japan's proposal quickly received unanimous support from the Thai Ministry of Defense and National Security Council, when the idea of weapons and technology transfer was broached early this month.

It is an open secret that Bangkok has constantly complained that the U.S. government has not paid any attention whenever Thailand, as a non-Nato ally, wanted to procure additional weapons to beef up defense and overall capacity. Washington often responded with a long list of conditions. Notably, it is the only U.S. ally that does not have ministerial-level strategic consultations that include foreign and defense ministers. With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's proactive foreign and security policies toward Southeast Asia now firmly in place, Thailand is more confident and enthusiastic to increase its engagement with Japan.

Both sides are hoping the final framework will be ready for signature by the middle of the year. This dramatic development has been accelerated by the current fluid strategic landscape. Furthermore, Tokyo needs an additional defense tier beyond the U.S.-Japan security framework that would strengthen its national security.