Show and feel the love on V-Day

SINGAPORE -- When it comes to holidays, everyone has his favorites.

For the traditionalists, it is hard to beat the history and time-honored rituals of classic religious holidays such as Easter, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Diwali. The creative and fun-loving often wait eagerly for October — their chance to go all out on Halloween. And, of course, there's the global holiday darling: Christmas.

But few among us would admit to having a soft spot for Valentine's Day.

Say in jest that you are one of those "who just loves love" and you are likely to be bombarded by scoffs and eye-rolls. Proponents of the occasion are indisputably labelled suckers — swayed by the tactics of greedy advertisers and the greeting card industry.

"Love should be celebrated every day," is a common gripe of V-day scrooges.

"I cannot bear to partake in a holiday so sappy and overly commercialized" is another likely complaint.

And in complete honesty, these statements are not without merit.

Its unfortunate positioning on the calendar — just weeks after Christmas — means our hearts, minds and wallets have barely recovered from the festivities of December before we are bombarded again with cutesy, love-themed merchandise.

The fact that brands and companies market the day almost singularly as an expression of romantic love is also hard to ignore. Should you be single, the memo reads to just hide under the sheets with your cats and wallow in self-pity until Feb. 15.

Men are also unfairly expected to put up an elaborate show of surprise and expense for their significant other. Didn't send her an overpriced bouquet of flowers or arrange a fancy prix-fixe meal for dinner? May as well just give up on your relationship already.

In this context, it is not hard to see why Feb. 14 has become the punching bag of global celebrations — a pop-culture pariah if you will.

My personal experience with Valentine's Day, however, has been slightly different.

It might sound painfully politically correct, but V-day, for me, has always been dedicated to celebrating love in all forms, rather than romantic love alone.

I could attribute this to the fact that I spent my formative secondary school years in an all-girls school, where V-day was just pretty much synonymous for friendship day: think schoolmates and teachers alike laden with a mix of baked goods, cards, flowers and candy by the end of it.

But the truth is that most of those same formative years were also largely spent sans

romantic Valentine.