Boxer-Senator Pacquiao's selective Christianity

MANILA -- To his credit, Manny Pacquiao has never claimed to be a saint. He has been very open about his previous life, which included drug use as a teenager ("I tried drugs … many kinds of drugs, all kinds of drugs … and then I realized it's not good for the body") and a bacchanalian lifestyle as an international celebrity ("I know how to gamble, I know how to drink, a lot of girls, womanizing, like that"). By his own narrative, it was only after a vision of two angels with "white, long, big wings" that he changed his ways.

His conversion story is certainly compelling — one that has been warmly received in our predominantly Christian (even if majority Catholic) nation of the Philippines. Apart from his boxing fans — who at his zenith included David Beckham and Kobe Bryant — he has gained some admirers for standing up for his professed faith, both here and in America.

Selective Chrisitanity

Even so, we should be bothered by some of his pontifications, which, far from advancing a true gospel, reveal a "selective Christianity" that not only undermines his evangelism but also betrays a spiritual double standard.

Consider his previous pronouncements on the legacy of Ferdinand Marcos: "No matter how bad a person is," he said in a mix of Filipino and English, "The most important thing is for us to have forgiveness. Let our good Lord judge everything." He added: "If we do not have forgiveness ... we cannot move on."

The boxer-senator seems not to see any difference between the Christian notion of forgiveness, which calls for repentance, and the one being invoked for the unrepentant family of Marcos. In addition, he sees no contradiction between forgiving and refusing to judge Marcos and supporting President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, which involves prejudgment as well as a refusal to forgive suspected drug users.

Pacquiao also invokes the Bible to back the death penalty. Not content in drawing from the Old Testament practice of putting people to death, he cites the example of Jesus as proof that governments have the right to execute criminals. Needless to say, his statement is way off the mark: If anything, Christ's crucifixion proves that the death penalty can victimize innocent people.