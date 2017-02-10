Cleaning up Philippines' police force is a tall order

MANILA -- When President Rodrigo Duterte said the police force was "corrupt to the core," he wasn't saying anything that we Filipinos don't already know.

I honestly want to love them because most of them are, after all, risking their lives to keep us safe. But my experiences with some of the policemen I've run into have not been very pleasant.

It began, as most things do, with an impression.

When I was still a boy running around alleys and climbing walls in a suburb south of Manila, I wanted to be a member of the California Highway Patrol. That aspiration arose from the TV show "CHiPs," which aired on NBC from 1977 to 1983. I imagined myself cruising the streets of California on a Kawasaki Z1-P, blindingly handsome in my aviator sunglasses. I would deal justice to road criminals and save the gorgeous damsel in distress without breaking a sweat.

But I soon realized this image of the dashing, incorruptible, self-sacrificing lawman was as far from the truth as California was from Manila.

We had a neighbor who was a police officer. This was in the 1970s. There was always something menacing about him. My mother would tell me to keep my distance from his cruiser whenever it was parked along our narrow road. His cruiser had the big, red light on the roof, and markings that identified his unit. He was from the Philippine Constabulary Metropolitan Command or Metrocom, the Gestapo of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Metrocom police knocked on doors, grabbed people, and threw them in jail without showing warrants or answering questions, even from lawyers.

A special unit was populated with officers trained in the brutal art of extracting confessions by torture. One Marcos historian described it as a "close, tight-knit, psychotic club of martial law enforcers."

Anyway, I listened to my mother. I never saw our police-neighbor; just his cruiser.