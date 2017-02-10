What to call Trump's lies?

BANGKOK -- I had this bad dream the other night: I was working in an American news organization and was assigned to cover the White House — and my first assignment was to "expose as many lies as possible."

I woke up, relieved that it was just a dream. But then, the bug got me. Somehow, I must start to do a thorough research on how to cover the new U.S. president — and catch all the "lies."

So, I started with this big question: What should be the standard for using the word "lie" when covering U.S. President Donald Trump? I went around searching for an answer.

Some journalists believe there has to be a "high bar" to call something a lie. It shouldn't denote only stating a falsehood. It should be clear that the speaker intends to deceive. Another said journalists should be brave and upfront about it because "words matter." It took the media too long to start calling torture "torture." Before that it was called "enhanced interrogation techniques."

Now, under Trump's rule, lies could be just labelled "alternative facts."

Some news outlets use words like "falsely" or "wrongly" to suggest that there is something untruthful about what the president says. Some use "with no evidence," or "won't provide any proof," or "unverified claims," or "repeats debunked claim."

The New York Times decided to use the word "lie" in one headline. That was unprecedented. After initially using the word "falsely," it switched to "lie" online, writing "Meeting With Top Lawmakers, Trump Repeats an Election Lie" for a recent print edition.

How did this crucial — even controversial in certain quarters — decision come about?

When he was asked by Isaac Chotiner, writing for Slate, whether he was part of the debate over whether to use the word lie in the paper, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet responded:

"Absolutely, and not only the discussion about using it, which I completely supported. Carolyn Ryan and Michael Barbaro, the editor and the reporter on the story, came to me and said, 'We think this is the moment, and we want to write this.' I made the decision to make it the lead story, but they came to me and said, 'Here's the story we want to write,' and they described the story. Carolyn even said to me, 'We want to put 'lie' in the headline — are you comfortable with that?' and I said, 'Yeah, absolutely.'"

The Wall Street Journal's Gerard Baker, asked whether inaccurate statements by Trump should be specifically called out as lies, said he didn't think so because the word "lie" implies that the person told an untruth on purpose.

"Media outlets should simply present the facts and leave it up to readers to determine the truth," he said.