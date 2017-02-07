Thailand moves forward in fight against human trafficking

Thailand -- There were two reasons that made Thailand's report this year on its efforts to combat human trafficking interesting and laudable.

First, it demonstrated that a systematic and holistic approach by the Thai government to eradicate one of the most pressing issues facing Thai society today is moving in the right direction.

Second, the tangible outcome can serve as a model for other government agencies facing crosscutting issues to implement their policies in an efficient manner.

But there is still a lot more the authorities concerned can do to take the "zero tolerance for human trafficking" policy to the next level, given the abundant human resources and budget available, not to mention the additional power enshrined in Article 44 of the interim constitution.

After all, they still have to tackle slave labor, sexual exploitation and violation of labor rights in the fishing industry.

The government has already allocated a total of 3.208 billion baht for this year's operational costs, a 23.88 percent increase from 2016 of 2.590 billion baht. The budget will be used to prosecute, protect and prevent human trafficking.

Local and international human rights organizations have constantly pointed out, despite Thailand's current efforts, that human trafficking is still widespread. They highlighted that sexual exploitation and labor rights violations continue unabated, especially among migrant workers from Myanmar and Cambodia.

Since May 2014, this military government has been trying extremely hard to eliminate the country's notorious trafficking in persons, which has tarnished Thailand's image and international profile. After the trial and error efforts over the past two years, the current report on human trafficking, recently submitted to the U.S. State Department, has been the best so far.

Thailand was placed in Tier Three for four consecutive years (2012-2015) due to its lack of minimum standards in fighting human trafficking. Last year, Thailand was upgraded to Tier Two watchlist in recognition of its efforts in amending laws, protecting victims, prosecuting and convicting perpetrators of these serious crimes.

There has been much speculation about what would be the new U.S. government's evaluation of Thailand's current status. From a Thai perspective, the Trump team could be friendlier and more appreciative of the country's ongoing efforts in combating trafficking — eventually lifting it to Tier Two.