US and Japan must work together to deter China

The latest development should be regarded as one that has marked an important step between Japan and the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump for reinforcing the Japan-U.S. alliance.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis came to Japan and held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and other Cabinet members. Abe welcomed Mattis' visiting Japan so soon after taking office and said, "I want to have the unshakable alliance further solidified."

Mattis made it clear that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations for Japanese territories, would be applied to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. He also said the United States opposes any unilateral action that would undermine Japan's administrative control.

China is intensifying the actions of its military aircraft and warships in the East China Sea, while having its government vessels constantly enter Japan's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands. Mattis' opinion will strongly keep China in check.

It is important for the Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces to cooperate more closely than ever and deter China from undertaking its self-serving maritime expansion.

With regard to China's militarization of artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea, Mattis criticized China's actions, saying that China "has shredded the trust of nations in the region." Japan and the United States, in cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, should prevail upon China to exercise self-restraint.

Concerning a future Japan-U.S. alliance, Abe emphatically said, "Japan will strengthen its defense capabilities and expand the roles it can play." Mattis, for his part, urged that "we must not be found complacent ... It will be important for both of our nations to continue investing in our defense capabilities."

Expand joint drills, surveillance

The Japan-U.S. alliance is a public asset that underpins the peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region. Amid the increasing factors of uncertainty, such as China rapidly building up its military and North Korea developing its nuclear and missile programs, Japan will be put to the test as to what roles it can assume.

Including an increase in its defense budget, which remains only at 1 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, Japan should move ahead with what it can do.