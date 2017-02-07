Is family pressure beginning to ease?

Singapore - Chinese New Year is a time for celebration, new beginnings and, most importantly, new clothes and shoes.

But it's also a time of year that many Singaporeans have come to dread. And it has nothing to do with the Health Promotion Board making people feel bad all the time about everything they eat.

A good friend of mine wakes up on the first morning of Chinese New Year always in a foul mood and he lets the world know it.

It's not particularly auspicious — the first day is supposed to set the tone for the rest of the year — but he can't help it. He knows he is about to meet the extended family.

It's hard not to sympathize.

In his mid 30s, single with no girlfriend for years and working freelance while running his own home-based craft business, there are so many juicy angles for extended interrogation.

And this year, with an almost four-day holiday, there were so many, many more hours of this annual torture to endure.

He is obviously not alone. Every year, a slew of articles — and now videos — are produced on how Singaporeans can survive Chinese New Year visits to the homes of relatives.

As an unmarried man who has read most of these how-to guides for more than two decades, I can report that the latest tactics aren't even ignoring or deflecting questions, but simply cutting nosy relatives off mid-sentence.

Obviously, we are getting to the point where enough is enough. The rebels are fighting back and gleefully making a new sport out of returning fire.

So when I met up with my friend at the end of the first day of Chinese New Year visiting and found him to be in an uncharacteristically good mood, I just assumed he had taken no prisoners that day.

But I was wrong.

"People just stopped interrogating me," he said. "Or at least did so very little. It was actually quite nice!"

Then I saw a Facebook post by another friend, who has come out to his family as gay.

Not only had relatives stopped questioning him about marriage and children, but he and his partner were also given the task, for the first time, of organizing reunion dinner for the extended family.

And when I checked around casually, it seemed that most of my single friends, who had expected to go into these gatherings with guns blazing, had also unexpectedly encountered calmer terrain this year.