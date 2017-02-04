South Korean's kidnapping prompts time of reckoning in Philippines

MANILA -- The order to temporarily stop the Duterte administration's war on drugs, announced by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday morning, was prompted by President Rodrigo Duterte's instruction, given at 3 a.m. the same day, directing the police organization to take "drastic action." But the real impetus was created by the scandal involving the late South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

The unfortunate Jee was kidnapped by police officers on Oct. 18 in Angeles, Pampanga, and held for ransom; He was killed the same day, inside the national police headquarters in Quezon City. The police officers who killed him demanded ransom anyway; Jee's wife, Choi Kyung-jin, paid 5 million pesos (US$100,000), not knowing that she had already been widowed.

After three months, not hearing anything about her husband or even his situation, Choi Kyung-jin decided to go public. She spoke to the Inquirer to send a message to the president. "I am not after the kidnappers. I am just after my husband," she said, through an interpreter. "I hope President Duterte uses his public power to find my husband." The story exploded.

We realize that at least 6,000 people have already perished in the war on drugs; about 2,500 are officially listed as "killed in police operations" or Kipo. Would that public outrage over these killings had been as vocal, as consequential, as that over Jee. But a good man, a person without any criminal dealings, a friend to Filipinos and a long-time resident in the Philippines, has been killed; let his death, this sordid incident the president refers to, not be in vain.

While admitting a "breakdown in police discipline, otherwise things like these would not have happened," Dela Rosa could not resist placing the burden on the drug syndicates. "To the drug lords: You have your day. This is your day. You may (have achieved) victory right now, but there is always a time for reckoning."

This talk is nonsense, because drug syndicates did not kidnap Jee under the guise of an illegal-drugs operation. Police officers themselves, using the President's war on drugs, committed the appalling crime and compounded it with the even more horrifying strangling of a helpless victim, right inside Camp Crame.

This act of bravado is also illogical, because it is precisely when the police organization is corrupted from within that criminal syndicates flourish; there is a direct correlation. An internal cleansing of the PNP then is actually what should strike fear into the hearts of drug lords and other criminal masterminds. The PNP is cleaning ranks; this IS the time of reckoning.