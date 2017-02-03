Trump must know limits

TOKYO -- U.S. President Donald Trump recently held his first summit talks since taking office with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and the two leaders reaffirmed the two countries' long-standing "special relationship." The two leaders agreed to start high-level talks toward concluding a trade agreement with Britain's exit from the European Union in mind.

The Trump administration plans to shift its trade pact frameworks from multilateral agreements to bilateral ones. The May administration hopes to take the initiative in negotiations to leave the EU, backed by the United States. This must be the result of the two leaders' interests coinciding.

What is concerning is that Britain would be influenced by Trump's self-serving diplomacy.

The free trade regime and the international order that have been underpinned by the United States and Britain could be shaken. Divisions could emerge among the EU member countries over distancing themselves from the United States.

The issue of lifting sanctions against Russia may serve as a litmus test.

May said the Western "sanctions should continue" until a ceasefire agreement on Ukraine is fully implemented. Trump reiterated his willingness to build friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is vital to continue being wary of the United States and Russia becoming excessively close to each other.