A steadying hand on his shoulder?

At his first official press conference as the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer broke with a longstanding tradition: He took his first question, not from the Associated Press, but The New York Post.

That raised the eyebrows of journalists and viewers alike: The AP is a Pulitzer-Prize-winning American wire service with bureaus round the world; the Post is a tabloid with covers this month that featured Kim Kardashian's cleavage with the headline Big Bust and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman in a barely-there bikini under the headline Perfect 10s.

Two days earlier, Spicer had held a press briefing just to angrily accuse the media of engaging "in deliberately false reporting" of the inauguration of his boss, President Donald Trump. "Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall," he said, before leaving abruptly without taking questions.

Spicer, seeming more seasoned than his 45 years, was far more cordial at the follow-up press conference. But observers interpreted his decision to give the Post the first question as putting the mainstream media on notice that he and Trump had no intention of backing down from confrontations with the press they had on the campaign trail just because they now occupied the hallowed halls of the White House.

Spicer next called on the Christian Broadcasting Network. Before allowing questions from AP and networks such as CNN, he took queries from Fox cable channels owned, like the Post, by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Following the lengthy conference, The New York Times ran a report that traced what it called "Spicer's war with the media" to his days as a student government senator at Connecticut College in 1993. In one report, the student newspaper identified him as Sean "Sphincter" after he proposed an amendment to anti-smoking regulations. The paper quickly apologized for what it said was an unintentional error, but Spicer called it a "malicious and intentional attack" that he found to be "sad." The Times noted that may have even been the origin of the meme "Sad!," now often used by Trump as an exclamation point in his tweets.

Reuters also pointed to evidence of Spicer's love-hate relationship with the press. It noted that he recently told Politico: "We understand and respect the role that the press plays in a democracy. It is healthy, it's important. But it's a two-way street." He then turned around and bashed the news outlet for what he said was exclusively negative coverage.