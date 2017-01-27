US dollar reigns supreme, but perhaps not for long

In Biblical terms, original sin denotes the fall of man after Adam eats forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge in the Garden of Eden. In economics, the metaphor refers to the developing world's inability to borrow in their own currencies, as described by Barry Eichengreen, Ricardo Hausmann and Ugo Panizza.

Developing nations over-leverage their economies to external foreign debt, most often, the U.S. dollar, due to an optimistic perception of global monetary stability and low, long-term interest rates. With dollar interest rates near zero for the past eight years, dollar indebtedness has soared in many developing countries and the piper will soon call.

Many developing countries confront too many protectionist regulations and export fixated mindsets that prevent not only foreign investment formation but also preclude the development of real endogenous growth initiatives, including entrepreneurial innovation and domestic small business growth.

Hot money inflows with a low interest-rate dollar since 2007 and the global debt crisis have allowed developing nations to avoid undertaking economic reforms to structural and systemic problems. These structural issues encompass: too many people working for government in redundant jobs, a plethora of inefficient state-owned companies, backward-looking education policies and layers of stifling regulations on small businesses at all levels.

Countries are undertaking many desperate headline-grabbing measures to avoid restructuring their current systems, lest political support be lost. Consider a few fiscal gimmicks: quantitative easing or printing more money, as tried by most developing countries, including Turkey and Vietnam, to cheapen labor and exports; tax amnesties, as recently in Indonesia and Argentina to bring back money held abroad; issuances of dollar bonds, as in Zimbabwe, to shore up deficient foreign exchange holdings.

Such mechanisms, intended to restore money in legitimate economic systems, are not a panacea in lieu of much needed structural reforms. Put simply, a currency devaluation or any of its proxies are a method for balancing budgetary deficits due to a nation's failure to enact deep structural reforms and expect sacrifices of citizens. All currency devaluations underway today are against the dollar only.

If any devaluation is ultimately recompensed against a baseline dollar value, then a zero sum game ensues in an atomized world of unfettered communication with instant market adjustments. In other words, devaluations are quickly observed by all, not just bankers and businessmen, as in the pre-internet era.