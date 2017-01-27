Trump's attitude is anachronistic in review of US trade policies

Following the announcement of his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, Trump signed an executive order to "permanently withdraw" the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

It has now become unlikely that the present TPP accord, for which ratification by 12 countries had been sought, will come into effect.

Instead, the United States will reportedly seek bilateral trade deals with TPP signatories.

But such deals would serve as no substitute for the TPP, an accord under which a large number of countries would share high-standard trade and investment rules.

It is appropriate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to have said, "I'd like to resolutely pursue his (Trump's) understanding" on the strategic and economic importance of the TPP.

As there is no provision for a participating country's withdrawal from the agreement prior to its effectuation, the framework of the agreement itself will remain in force.

Australia is said to be intending to realize the TPP without the United States. Japan has completed the domestic procedures for ratifying it far in advance. Japan should take the initiative in negotiating with the remaining parties over how to respond to the United States' withdrawal.

Washington renegotiating with its NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) partners is also cause for concern. NAFTA, under which tariffs between the United States, Canada and Mexico were eliminated, has been pivotal to the global supply chain in trading parts and products. It serves as a major precondition for companies operating in North America when deciding their location strategy.

Depending on how the renegotiations turn out, there is a fear of causing confusion in corporate strategies for establishing factories overseas, for example. It could cool the global economy, including the U.S. economy.

It is hard to understand that Trump has criticized Japan, together with China, as a country that unfairly conducts trade with the United States.

He is putting forward criticism of Japan using information that dates back to the time of Japan-U.S. trade friction three decades ago, and treating Japan, an ally, at the same level as other countries. These wild remarks have been made repeatedly since the U.S. presidential election campaign period. The hope that once taking office Trump would change tack and take a more realistic stance was quickly betrayed.

Trump also said, "We sell a car into Japan and they do things to us that make it impossible to sell cars in Japan."

But Japan does not apply any tariffs to U.S.-produced automobiles. It is reasonable that Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko refuted Trump's statement, saying, "In non-tariff aspects as well, Japan does not treat (U.S. vehicles) with discrimination."

Learning from the Japan-U.S. trade friction, Japanese automakers have vigorously promoted local production of automobiles in North America. Trump has ignored the fact that the proportion of Japanese-brand vehicles sold in the United States that are produced in North America exceeds 70 percent.

He simply sticks to his own opinion no matter what, and doesn't try to correct his misconceived ideas. Nor does he understand the gravity of the facts. This being the case, we cannot help but become skeptical about his disposition as the leader of a major power.

This is an editorial published by The Japan News on Jan. 25.